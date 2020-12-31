LENIX, Mary Lee



MARY LEE LENIX, 64, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon, December 29, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 13, 1956, the daughter of the



late Norbert and Leocadia (Skibinski) Kirian. Mary Lee loved her Lord and her family. She was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God and was a talented craftswoman. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Jeffery L. Lenix; their devoted children, Theresa (James) Reed, Rick (Tisa) Lenix, Lauree (Matthew) Scott, and Bridgette (Mark) Mefford; her beloved grandchildren, Marissa (Daniel) Gilliam, Alaina Howland, Olivia Howland, John Reed, Jocelyn and Seth Lenix, Kenna Jayjohn, Paige Scott, and Isaiah, Alexander, and Cadie Mefford; great-granddaughters, Emmalyn and Evelyn Gilliam; brothers, Norbert (Sandy) Kirian Jr. and Steven (Norma) Kirian; and a host of nieces and nephews.



