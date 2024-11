In Memoriam



Michael "Mike" Lemons



8/2/80 - 11/18/2023



You made Thanksgiving, and every day, so much fun. We miss you, Michael "Mike".



We are filling your empty chair at the dinner table with lots of love and warm hugs.



Happy Thanksgiving!



Love,



Mom & Dad, Alyvia &



Shannon & Shawn & Family



