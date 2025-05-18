LeMay, Helen



LeMAY, Helen R., age 98, of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025.



Helen graduated from Kiser High School in Dayton. In addition, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in chemistry from Otterbein University in Westerville. She was a Waynesville United Methodist Church member, where she was active in several church functions. Specifically, she assisted in the meal preparation for Yolk Fellow, which the church supported. She was also a member of the Dayton Women's Club, the College Women's Club of Dayton, the Otterbein Women's Club, and the Progressive Women's Club. She served as treasurer for the Friends of the Mary L. Cook Public Library in Waynesville for many years.



Giving, caring, supportive, organized, and detail-oriented, Helen was community-minded and offered support to the Waynesville community through numerous volunteer and philanthropic opportunities. She had traditional values and preferred sending cards and letters versus using modern technology. She mailed many birthday cards to community residents and friends each month, and during the Christmas season, she sent out over 200 cards each year. She was an incredible cook and will always be remembered for her delicious pecan pie, cherry pie, and chicken supreme. She regularly prepared her pies for community fundraisers and auctions, which often resulted in high dollars donated to win one of her pies. She loved traveling and visited all seven continents with her daughter and husband. Some of her favorite travel experiences included seeing the polar bears at Hudson Bay, along with trips to Antarctica, Africa, and China. She loved animals and always looked forward to trips that involved experiences to view wildlife in their native habitat. She loved living on their beautiful farm. She especially enjoyed flowers blooming, feeding the birds, and watching the wildlife in her yard.



Helen enjoyed the tradition of visiting Gatlinburg at least once each year with her family. In addition, she traveled to Florida, usually the St. Petersburg area, during Spring Break for many years. Always prioritizing exploration of the world over spending the winters in Florida, Helen never stayed in a place for more than a few weeks. During the Christmas holiday, Helen hosted an open house for the community at her home, which also became a fond yearly tradition. She was also known for hosting the annual Otterbein University alumni picnic in the picnic area on her farm. Among many things, Helen will be remembered for her love of animals, especially the many cats she lovingly cared for over the years, and her love of sweets - chocolate, ice cream, and jello were her favorites.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William "Bill" LeMay, in 2016, and her parents, Earl and Rose Hilt. She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Larkins of Waynesville and Connie (Ron) Ownby of Colorado and Arizona; special friend and caregiver, Don Baldwin; and many close friends.



A celebration of life service and gathering will be held on her 99th birthday at 2 PM on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the LeMay family farm. In honor of the bright and colorful way Helen lived her life, you are encouraged to wear bright and colorful attire during the celebration of life service. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family.



If desired and in memory of Helen, contributions may be made to the Waynesville United Methodist Church, 297 North St., Waynesville, Ohio 45068, the Michael- LeMay Scholarship Fund, Otterbein University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1 S. Grove St., Westerville, Ohio 43081, or College Women's Club, PO Box 292105, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com