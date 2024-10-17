LeMaster, Donald



Donald LeMaster, 92, of Enon, passed away on October 14, 2024. He was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, and raised in Joe's Creek. He was one of seven children. Don worked at Cooper Energy as a Timekeeper. He attended and was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church in Fairborn. Don loved to play bluegrass and gospel music. Several nieces and nephews and other family and friends survive him. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary LeMaster, and sisters and brothers. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Friday, October 18, 2024, from 1 pm-2 pm with the service to follow at 2 pm. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com