Lelia Austin

Austin, Lelia Ann



Born in Zanesville, Ohio, on April 5, 1934, Lelia Ann Austin was the daughter of Louise Anderson Moore, a devoted schoolteacher, and Charles Henry Bell, an African Methodist Episcopal minister. Following the death of her grandmother, she moved with her mother and brother to San Antonio, Texas, where she was raised in a musically gifted household by her mother and stepfather, affectionately known as "Daddy Moore." Immersed in the arts from an early age, Lelia studied piano and dance and performed throughout San Antonio. An exceptional student, she began school at age four, graduated high school at fifteen, and went on to study piano at Ohio State University, graduating from the School of Music. She later continued her education studies at Miami University. While attending Ohio State, she met Claude Ray Austin; they married on December 23, 1954, and settled in Dayton, Ohio, where they raised three daughters: Terri Austin-Randolph (1957–2021), Tanya Austin-Maccagno-Taylor, and Carla Austin-Silvani.



During her college years, Lelia pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., remaining an active member of the Beta Eta Omega Chapter for more than fifty years and earning recognition as a Golden Soror.



Lelia began her professional career with the Dayton Public Schools, teaching English, elementary education, and music. She later joined the Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) as an instructor and supervisor before building a distinguished career at the Dayton Daily News. There, she held leadership roles across the company, establishing the newspaper's first zone satellite and chairing the Task Force on Minorities in the Newspaper Business. She played a key role in developing the nationally recognized Dunbar Project, which trained high school students in journalism and publishing. She later served as Newspaper in Education (NIE) Coordinator and was appointed President of the Ohio Newspaper in Education Committee in 1993, partnering with civic and cultural organizations to support schools across a thirteen-county region. She went on to serve as Public Affairs Manager and retired from the Dayton Daily News in July 1997.



Faith remained central to Lelia's life. A gifted musician, she served for many years as a pianist, organist, and choir director in several congregations, including the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Dayton. In her later years, she returned to the African Methodist Episcopal Church and made Wayman Chapel AME Church her spiritual home. She also composed a special musical tribute honoring those affected by Hurricane Katrina.



In her later years, Lelia was active at the Senior Citizen Center at Roosevelt Commons, serving as a respected spokesperson for fellow seniors. She received the Montgomery County Council on Aging Outstanding Senior Citizen Award, and the City of Dayton proclaimed July 31, 1997, as "Lelia A. Austin Day."



Lelia was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ray Austin; her sister, Miriam Louise Young; her brother, Karl Bell; her sister, Tommye Anne Hawkins; and her beloved daughter, Terri Austin-Randolph.



She is survived by her daughters, Tanya Austin-Maccagno-Taylor and Carla Austin-Silvani; her grandchildren, Natalia Silvani, Victoria Silvani, Sinai Maccagno, and Nicolas Silvani; and her loving nieces and nephews (in alphabetical order by first name): Damita Minor Hammit, DaShawn Minor, Edwin Karl Bell, Gregory Dean Franks, Gregory Dean Franks II, Jeanette Winston, Karla Patrice Bell, Marquisa Hawkins, Pamela Graham, Spurgeon L. Williams III, Spurgeon Tramaine Williams, and Theresa Hamilton.



Lelia Ann Austin will be remembered for her brilliance, grace, faith, leadership, and joyful spirit - a woman who lived fully, served faithfully, and danced through life with purpose and love.



