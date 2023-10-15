Leland, William



Age 94, of Englewood, Ohio (formerly of Brookville, Ohio) passed away on October 12, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. William was born on April 18,1929. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Mark & Edna Leland; sisters, Charlene Thompson and Betty Gordon; in-laws William and Blanch Althouse. Survived by his wife of 65 years Joann A. Leland; brother, Bruce Leland (Jackie); Several Nieces and Nephews, Grace Brethren Village Family and friends. He was a member of the Salem Church of the Brethren. He was a retired Deacon, Financial Secretary of Salem Church and volunteer at Grace Brethren Village. He also retired from AMF Electro Systems in Vandalia, OH and was a veteran of the US Army as a demolition specialist. Bill enjoyed wood working, bowling, farming, nature, animals, gardening, cross-stitch of the American Indian and diamond dots. He also had concern for the poor and homeless people. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Rd. Englewood, OH or Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held at Grace Brethren Community Center from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17,2023. Service will be on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10.30 a.m. with one hour visitation prior to the service at the Salem Church of the Brethren, 6047 Phillipsburg Rd. Englewood, OH.



