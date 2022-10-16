LELAND, Robert G.



Age 89, of Washington Twp., died on Aug. 31, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Anita Shannon Leland; his children, Kurt Leland of Boston, Carl Leland of Dayton, Wes (Alicia) Leland of Durango, CO., Kathleen (Tim) Norman of Wilmington, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Jenna Norman and Daniel Norman. Bob was born on Siebenthaler Ave., in Dayton on July 9, 1933, the youngest child of George H. and Hazel Z. (Miner) Leland. A 1951 graduate of Fairview High School, Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1957, including three years in Chateauroux, France. He and Nita, his high school sweetheart, married on July 2, 1955, at First United Methodist Church in Dayton.



Following his military service, Bob and Nita moved to Delaware, Ohio, where he earned his Bachelor's Degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1960. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 1963 and served on the editorial board and contributed articles to the Cincinnati Law Review. He was a member of the Dayton Bar Association and the Ohio State Bar Association and was admitted and qualified as an Attorney and Counselor of the Ohio Supreme Court (1964) and the U.S. Supreme Court (1971). Bob began his legal career at the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office in 1963, moving to the law firm of Pickrel, Schaeffer & Ebeling from 1967 to 1986. He later joined Cox, Ginger, & Leland, and continued to work into his 88th year from his home office. Bob served as President of The Leland Family Foundation, which provided financial support to non-profit organizations of interest to George and Hazel Leland's children and grandchildren. Bob also served on the board of the Dayton Museum of Natural History. He was a long-time member of Southminster Presbyterian Church in Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert G. Leland's name to the historic Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington, Ohio, 45177, or to a charitable organization of your choice. The family would like to express thanks to the many helpful caregivers at Kettering Hospital Network, Miami Valley Hospital South and Hospice of Dayton. Please send condolences to the family by signing the guestbook at www.routsong.com.

