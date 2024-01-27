Lehman, Margaret

Lehman (Powell), Margaret Elizabeth



age 82 of Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2024. She was born December 10, 1941 in Franklin, OH to the late Charles and Mamie (Lakes) Powell.



Margaret graduated from Franklin High School in 1959. Throughout her life, she was devoted to her family, and always brought fun and laughter wherever she went.



In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lynn Lehman, and her siblings, Ledford, Winifred, Charles, Wilma, John, and Tom.



Margaret is survived by her daughters, Lori (Steve) Vanover and Susanne Carmony; son, Jerry Scott Lehman; special niece, Merle Wood; 5 grandchilden, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. As per Margaret's wishes, there will be no public services held. If you would like to honor Margaret's memory, the family asks that you please consider making a donation directly to Otterbein Springboro SeniorLife Neighborhood or Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for the wonderful care they provided her.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com