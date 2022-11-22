LEHMAN, Brett A.



Brett A. Lehman, age 61, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on April 17, 1961, in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of Bruce and Martha (Roush) Lehman.



In addition to his parents, Brett is survived by his wife of 34 years whom he always lovingly called "Babe", Annette (Stapleton) Lehman; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Cody Toms; son, Clinton Lehman; grandchildren, Levi and Adaline Toms; sisters, Tandy Hinshaw and Mary Gayle Lehman; nephew, Alex Hinshaw; and best friend, Doug Haney. He is preceded in death by a sister, Tamara Lynn Bethard.



Brett was a certified welder for 30 years, a member of the Elks, the DAV and was a 3rd Degree Master Mason. He was an avid NASCAR fanatic, especially a Kevin Harvick supporter and enjoyed sitting every morning reading his daily comics in the newspaper.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. from 4-6p.m., at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 6p.m. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



