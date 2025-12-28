LeeElla Shine

SHINE, LeeElla

Age 87, passed away on Friday, December 19, 2025, in Dayton, OH. Survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pk. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

