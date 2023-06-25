Leedy, Claudia Marie



Claudia Marie Leedy, age 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2023. Claudia was born on July 24, 1948 to her parents, Charles and Mary Ellen Heading. Claudia is survived by her husband, Milford, daughters, Jennifer Stone (Joe), Rhonda Butcher (Shaun); Granddaughters, Kelsey (Jordan), Miranda (James), Savannah; Great Grandchildren, Sophia, Amelia, Madilyn, Theo; her sisters, Marilyn Boehm (Joel), Tina Gregory, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Joyce. Celebration of Life services will be held on July 8th 11:00 AM at First Christian Church on Rosedale Road in Middletown, OH and on August 6th 2:00 PM at El Santiago Recreational Center in The Villages, FL. The family would like to thank all her friends and neighbors for their outpouring love and support during this difficult time.



