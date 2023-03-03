LEE, Major

LEE, III, Dr. Major K.



Dr. Major K. Lee, III, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on February 18. He was born in Ocala, Florida, on October 15, 1941. His father was Major Lee Jr., and his mother was Eliza Yulee. He has one surviving sister, Evelyn Stanley. He attended Howard University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology. He subsequently enrolled at Howard University College of Dentistry.



Dr. Lee served the greater Dayton community as a pediatric dentist for nearly 45 years. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; daughter, Attorney Tiana Korley (Dr. Frederick Korley); and son, Dr. Major K. Lee, IV (Dr. Courtney Lee). He has four grandchildren; Noah, Rachel, Xavier, and Avery.



Service will be held Saturday, March 4 at Wayman AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Visitation starts at 10:00 with the homegoing service at 10:30. Friends and former colleagues are invited to join the family for a celebration of life immediately following the service at Aullwood Audubon Center, 1000 Aullwood Rd. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Bridge Builder Award Scholarship in support of dental hygiene students at Sinclair Community College where he served for many years on the Dental Health Sciences Advisory Board.



https://give.sinclair.edu/BridgeBuilder.

