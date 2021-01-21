LEE, Jennifer

X

Age 37, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Jennifer was born on March 22, 1983, in Syracuse, New York. A proud alumni of The Ohio State University with two art degrees, art was her business and her passion. Jennifer is preceded in death by her grandfathers Richard Hamilton and Gerald Lee. She will be deeply missed by her loving parents, David and Cathy (Hamilton) Lee; brothers Jonathan (Keelin Dahl) Lee and Christopher (Lee Ann Miller) Lee; grandmothers Catherine Hamilton and Ruby Lee; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH 43026. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST. The public may view a webcast of the memorial service or leave memories and condolences at www.schoedinger.com.

