J.N. Lee "Jay" age 84, of Xenia, passed away June 26, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 30, 1939 in Cottage Grove, TN the son of Shirley Robert Lee and Gladys (Johnson) Lee. In addition to his parents, Jay was also preceded in death by his brother: Leon.



Jay is survived by his wife, Judith (Brown) Lee, whom he married May 9, 1964. He was a graduate of Kiser High School, and had been employed by McCall's, Neff Folding Box and the Greene Memorial Hospital. He served in the US Army and was an Amateur Radio Operator (WD8ACS). He was also a long-time member of the St. Andrew United Methodist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He loved his dogs, especially his West Highland Terriers and Jack Russell's.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs of Bellbrook Health and Rehab and Hospice of Dayton.



Graveside service will be held 1 PM Thursday, June 29th at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



