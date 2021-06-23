LEDFORD,



Joseph Michael



Age 28, of Hawthorne, California, passed away on June 15th, 2021.



Joseph was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 16th, 1993, to Michael Ledford and Denise (Ledford) Arthur of Hamilton, Ohio. Joseph attended Santa Monica College where he



studied music and participated in the Jazz Program. Music was life to Joseph and his guitar was an extension of who he was. He was self taught and studied his craft feverishly. He enjoyed providing music therapy to nursing homes throughout the Los Angeles area and many events throughout the city.



A sensitive soul, Joseph knew no strangers, was a born peacemaker, and had a heart for those less fortunate. He loved his family with all his being and found comfort in nature and all that God created.



Joseph is survived by his Parents Michael (Rebecca) Ledford and Denise (Mark) Arthur; Sisters Leah (Zach) Starcher and



Leslie Ledford; Step-brothers David (Sarah) Albanese, Joey Albanese; Step-sisters Megan Albanese and Sarah Albanese; Grandparents Donna (Tom) Morscher and Jim (Vickie) Milillo; Uncles Michael (Lisa) Milillo, James (Debbie) Ledford, Chris Ledford; Aunts Carol (Mike) Fowler, Debbie (Rick) Maher, Becky Ledford-Reed; Nephew Landen Starcher and many



Cousins whom he loved very much.



Joseph was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandparents, Bonnie (Ledford) Frazier and Ballard Ledford; Uncles Ronnie Ledford, William Ballard Ledford, Gary Ledford, John Ledford; Aunts Linda Hibbard and Wanda Creech.



Services were held at Faithful Central Bible Church followed by a Celebration of Life gathering in Hawthorne, California. Celebration of Life gathering for Liberty Twp, Ohio, to be



announced.

