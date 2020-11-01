LEDFORD, Arvil R.



Age 76, of Dayton, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020. He was born December 1, 1943, in Trixie, Kentucky, to the late Pearl and Lillie



Ledford. Arvil was a long-time real estate and insurance agent. He was an active member of Northridge United



Baptist Church.



Arvil is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine; son, Keith (Dawn); daughter, Cindy (Jeremy) Louderback; grandchildren, Brian (Mandi), Aaron (Holly), Caitlyn (Andrew), Daniel, Jake and Grace; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles,



Seldon, Hubert and Donnetta Poole. Arvil is preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Gladys, J.M., Betty Jane and Eunice.



Private Services will be held for the family with a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Church Food Pantry. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com