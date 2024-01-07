LeBoeuf, Sandra Sue



Age 86, of Centerville died peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Born in Lafayette, IN, Sue graduated from Jefferson County High School. She was attending Purdue University when she met the love of her life, Charles Edward LeBoeuf. They married in 1956, moved to Pensacola, FL and began a family. After a move to Lakehurst, NJ, Sue and Charles ultimately settled in Dayton, OH. After raising their four children, Sue returned to college in her forties and received a Bachelor's degree from Wright State University. Upon graduating, she began a ten-year career at Hospice of Dayton in public outreach and marketing. Sue played an important role in the capital campaign for the construction of the inpatient facility, Hospice House, at 324 Wilmington Place. Once completed, Sue was responsible for selecting the artwork that fills the building today. Sue enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, cooking, quilting and traveling. She spent countless hours planning, designing and nurturing her beautiful flower beds. Holidays, celebrations and family meals were always delicious and memorable when Sue hosted. An excellent seamstress, Sue created beautiful quilts now treasured by her family. Sue and Charles enjoyed many trips together throughout the U.S. and Europe. Her favorite vacations were those shared with her sister and brother-in-law. Above all, Sue cherished her family and friends. She selflessly and unconditionally loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue was first to celebrate the good times and support her family during the difficult times. Sue was predeceased by her husband, Charles Edward LeBoeuf, on February 7, 2021. She is survived by her son, Michael LeBoeuf and his wife, Kathleen; daughter Catherine Sargent; son David LeBoeuf; daughter Jennifer Geremia and her husband, Ken; sister Connie Gumlaw and her husband, Richard; brother James Stockton and his wife, Retha; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Sue was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Thad Toothman. Family will greet friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., CENTERVILLE, OH 45459. A memorial service will follow at 1:00PM at the funeral home. Sue will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



