LEBOEUF, Charles E.



Passed away peacefully on February 7, 2021, at home with his family by his side in Dayton, OH, just a few days before his 90th birthday. Born in South Bend, IN, Charles moved to



Dayton, and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1949. He graduated from



University of South Carolina in Mechanical Engineering in 1954. Charles returned to



Indiana to pursue his MME through the Naval ROTC Program at Purdue University when he met the love of his life, Sue. They soon married and moved to Pensacola where Charles was commissioned as an Officer in the U.S. Navy. He spent the next four years on active duty as a naval aviator in the



Helicopter Utility Squadron 2 on the USS Essex, USS Glacier in Greenland and USS Atka in Alaska. During this time, Sue and Charles moved to Lakehurst, NJ, while continuing to expand their family. Charles sent his love and humor to Sue while



deployed: "There is a woman behind every tree in



Greenland", he told her. After 4 years of active duty, Charles remained in the Reserves and returned to Dayton with his family to begin his 31-year career as a Sales Engineer with Honeywell. He ultimately retired in 1993 from Alliant



Techsystems where he spent 2 additional years. During that time, Charles completed his MBA from the University of



Dayton. In addition, he was a patent holder and an



engineering consultant for projects in both the medical and aviation fields. In the early 1970s, Charles worked with the Cox Heart Institute to develop the first miniature



self-contained heart pacemaker which was later displayed at the Smithsonian Institute. Charles was widely known in



Dayton as a flight instructor for the Dayton Pilots Club where he was a member and trustee. His love of flying was



contagious as he taught dozens of pilots to fly over the years. In 2005, he received the prestigious FAA Wright Brothers



Master Pilot Award which recognizes individuals who have



exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years as a "Master Pilot". Charles volunteered much of his time to the Civil Air Patrol as an Instructor Check Pilot and to the FAA's WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program. He shared his passion and knowledge of aircrafts volunteering at



National Aviation Hall of Fame at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Never knowing a stranger, Charles forged new



friendships in the countless hours spent in the cockpit and maintained his lifelong friendships. In addition to flying, Charles enjoyed scuba diving, skiing, model building but, most of all, he loved his family. Charles leaves behind a legacy of



integrity, faith, love, and humor. His survivors include his dear wife, Sandra Sue LeBoeuf, son Michael (wife Kathleen), daughter Catherine Sargent, son David, daughter Jennifer Geremia (husband Ken), nine grandchildren and nine



great-grandchildren. Charles was pre-deceased by his brother Martin LeBoeuf, sister Jean Whalen, brother Robert LeBoeuf and son-in-law, Thad Toothman. A visitation will be held from 11:30am-12:30pm on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00pm at Church of the



Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45459, with a livestream available on Incarnation's website. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either MD Anderson



Center https://www.mdanderson.org/ or the Wounded



Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com