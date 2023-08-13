Leatherman, Marilyn Lee



Marilyn Lee Leatherman, 89, of Troy, formerly of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was born July 5, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Stafford) Houser. Marilyn retired from Security National Bank of New Carlisle. She was a lifelong member of New Carlisle First United Methodist Church. Marilyn was also a 75-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a loving and compassionate person, often putting others before herself. Marilyn enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Leatherman. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Debra (Benjamin) Brandt and Julie (Daniel) Leavitt; grandchildren Angela (Joseph) Arndts, Justin (Jessica) Brandt, Ashley (Dustin) Brubaker and Andrew Hall; great-grandchildren Henry, Thomas, Olivia, and Laurel. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Marilyn's family would like to thank the staff of Koester Pavilion for their loving care over the last 13 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





