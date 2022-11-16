LEASE, Thomas David "Dave"



THOMAS DAVID "DAVE" LEASE, of Troy, and formerly of Springfield, passed away at Hospice of Miami County on Saturday morning, November 12, 2022. He was born in Dayton on January 19, 1940, the son of the late Thomas Carlton and Thelma Grace (Meeks) Lease. Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Kelsey Hayes SPECO following 31 years of service. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge in Springfield. Dave is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wallene (Hemphill) Lease; daughters, Lisa (Chris) Stanley and Regina Martin; grandchildren, Kyle (Lauren) Lease, Ciara Miller and her fiance Zach Smith, and Kassidy Carpenter and her fiance Jason Hummer; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Ogden, Avah Lease and Caden Lease. Also surviving are sisters, Ann (Dick) Willis, Kathy (Phil) Hess and Anita (Jerry) Williams; brother, Joe (Nancy) Lease; many nieces and nephews; several sisters and brothers-in-law and their families; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by grandsons, Dillon and Dalton Miller; aunt and uncle, Connie and Chet Haley; and his special fur baby, Radar. Dave's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



