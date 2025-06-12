Lease, Donald Edward "Don"



Donald Edward Lease passed away peacefully at Ohio Hospice of Dayton on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 95 years of age. He was born on February 15, 1930, in Greenville, Ohio. He was born to Earl C. & Florence L. Lease as the 4th of 5 children. Donald was baptized March 23, 1930, at Zion Lutheran Church in Greenville, Ohio to Florence & Earl by Rev H.M. Hauter. Donald grew up on the family farm outside of Greenville near Wakefield, Ohio.



Donald was preceded in death by his sisters Phyllis (Lease) Miller & brother-in-law John Miller, Jean (Lease) Klepinger & brother-in-law Byron Klepinger, his brother Clark & sister-in-law Opal Lease all of Greenville, Ohio, as well as son David C. Lease. He is survived by his wife Joan and elder son Jo, both of Centerville and Martha (Lease) Boyd and brother-in-law Larry Boyd of Englewood, Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews and families. Additionally, Donald was survived by his grandsons, Seth Lease of Centerville, Ohio and Devin Lease of Norwood, Ohio.



Donald was a graduate of Greenville High School in 1948 & Miami University in 1952 with a major in accounting. He was a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Tau. He worked for Haskins & Sells and several other accounting firms through the years, gaining his Certified Public Accountant designation along the way. Donald was also a local real estate agent for Irongate Realtors for over 20 years. He also worked for Hutchins Commercial Realty as a commercial agent for several years.



He enjoyed being a husband, father, and mentor to many as well as several hobbies, such as making pasta, gardening, photography and taking care of his home and yard for many years. Donald was a member of Certified Public Accountants for over 40 years and Southminster Presbyterian for over 60 years. He & Joan donated to Miami University over the years and stayed active with the university and his fraternity.



A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 1PM at Southminster Presbyterian Church. Cookies and coffee will be served after the service.



