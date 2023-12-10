Leakas, William Theodore



William Theodore "Bill" Leakas, 92, passed away in Naples, Florida on November 26, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of John T. Leakas and Helen Faber Leakas of Oakwood, Ohio.



Bill was an Investment Management Consultant for Smith Barney (now known as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management) for over 43 years starting September 1961.



He attended Harmon Avenue Elementary School and Oakwood High School, graduating in 1949. He attended Bowling Green University, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He received an honorable discharge in 1953 from the US Marine Corps where he was a Staff Sergeant with the 2nd Amphibious Tractor Battalion.



Bill was a Vice President of Leakas Furriers in Dayton, Ohio when he decided to enter the investment business. Within six years, he was promoted to branch manager. In the early 1970's he had the exceptional vision to see the need to bring private investment management consulting to wealthy individuals, corporations, and endowment funds. He earned the distinction of "Senior Investment Management Consultant". He was a director of The Smith Barney's Consulting Group. He was a founding member of the Association of Professional Investment Consultants. He had been a member of Smith Barney's Directors Council since 1975, which represents the top 2 % of all consultants. Bill was a member of the Moraine Country Club and Miami Valley Hunt & Polo Club where he was president. Bill was also a member of the Dayton Racquet Club and the Virginia Hollinger Memorial Tennis Club.



He served the city of Oakwood for six years, four years as a Councilman, and 2 years as vice mayor.



Bill was an avid sailor, scuba diver, and tennis player and in his later years became an avid golfer.



He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Susan Patricia Leakas of Naples Florida, his children William W. "Chip" Leakas, John Andrew "Andy" Leakas and his wife Cheri Leakas, Lori Autterson, and Scott Leakas, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Faber Leakas and John T. Leakas, his sister Martha Leakas, and his son, David Drew Leakas.



Services to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Craig Hospital in Denver (for individuals with spinal cord injuries and brain injuries) 3425 South Clarkson, St., Englewood, CO 80113 or Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.



