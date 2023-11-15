Leach, Thelma M.



Age 93 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward E. Leach Sr., parents Milton and Anna Mae Young; brothers Paul Young, Robert Young, sisters Pauline Nye and Datha Spengler, daughter-in-law Kimberly Leach, and grandson Justin Leach. She is survived by her sons Edward E. Leach Jr., and his wife Dianne; Thomas J. Leach, and six grandchildren: Jennifer, Jason, Julia, Jaron, Danielle and Jessica; 3 great-grandsons: Wolfgang, Maxwell, and Ivan, her brother William M. (Dixie) Young, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thelma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from WPAFB. Thelma was a long-time member of Bethel Christian. Her faith was extremely important to her. Funeral services will be held at 12PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel with Pastor Dan Brown officiating. Interment Silvercreek Township II Cemetery, Jamestown, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 AM - 12 PM on Monday, November 20. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



