Layne, Molly Gail



Molly Gail Layne, 81, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023. She was born in Xenia, Ohio on February 17, 1942, the daughter of the late Melva Ruth Klontz. She is survived by her children, Ruth Tirey, Danny (Pam) Henry, Lori (Tim) Lykins, Todd (Kerry) Henry, and Dave Layne; daughter-in-law, Marissa Layne; grandchildren, Nick Tirey, Ryan (Julie) Tirey, Chad (Angie) McInturff, Zachary Zahora, Alexander (Cati) Zahora, Trenton Henry, Alexis (Brad) Streeter, Olivia Lykins, Connor (Katie) Henry, Brennan Henry, Naomi Layne, Robert Layne, William Layne, Lonnie Layne, David Layne, Lorin (Charlie) Roberts; and great grandchildren, Chase, Brody, Cooper, Kaleb, Benjamin, Daniel, Karter, Colton, Remington, Canaan, Wyatt, Keirsten, Faith, William, Adam, Rebecca, Nathaneal, Chelsey, Joseph, and Nehemiah. Also surviving are brothers, Dave (Coral) Fife and Phillip Fife; and special family members, Bobby (Rhonda) Zimmers, Todd (Laura) Burgess, Kenny (Peggy) Lovejoy and Jodi Diffendal and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Layne in November of 2008; son, Ron Layne; and sister, Sue. Gail's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON& RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Burial will be in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown.



