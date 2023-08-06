Layman, Barbara

Layman (Weaver), Barbara Jo



Barbara Jo (Weaver) Layman of Springfield, Ohio succumbed to her long battle with cancer on July 30, 2023, while in Hospice care. She was 76. Born in Sidney, Ohio to Dale and Norma (Fergus) Weaver, Jo spent most of her life in Ohio, including many years in Columbus. She retired to Longwood, Florida in 2009 to live with her sister, Bea Weaver, who was also one of her closest friends. They both returned to Ohio in 2021 where Bea sadly passed away just last year. Jo is survived by her sons, Drew (Elisa) and Bram (Holly) and nephew, Parker; cousins Richard and Sena Alberts; step-sister-in-law Maggie (Ken) Silverthorn, step-niece Linda (Keith) Daniels and their children Kerrie and Tiffanie. She left behind many close friends, whom she considered her chosen family. Much like her sister Bea, Jo was fiercely independent and quite a character. Her friends and family were her world and she loved nothing better than entertaining. She was a great cook and an exceptional conversationalist - everything from deep philosophical discussions to pop culture. She was a voracious reader and was reading multiple books until the very end. Although we lost her too soon, Jo lived her life in the moment and made the most of every day. She'll be deeply missed. We will celebrate her life on what would have been her 77th birthday, September 1, 2023, at Wolfe Park Shelterhouse, 105 Park Dr, Columbus, OH 43209. Please join us with your memories of Jo in celebrating a life well lived. Condolences may be shared with the family at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website, jkzfh.com. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation in Jo's name to Helping Hands in the Garden, hhinthegarden.org/donate.



