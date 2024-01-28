LAYBURN-WOOLDRIDGE, Jennifer Renee



LAYBURN-WOOLDRIDGE, Jennifer Renee, age 52, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 23 2024 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born November 7, 1971 in Middletown and lived here all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1993. Jennifer enjoyed crocheting and video games, and loved spending most of her free time with her family. She was preceded in death by her step-father, Ralph Higgins; sister, Heather Higgins and brother, Jeff Wooldridge. She is survived by three children, Alysha Boggs (Michael), Taylor Moore (John Hogue), and Monica Layburn (Zach Wherle); one granddaughter, Zoe Boggs; her mother, Sandra Higgins; her father, Joseph Wooldridge (Carol); two nephews, Nathan and Luke Wooldridge; her boyfriend, James Miller and his children, Joscelynne and Dalton Miller; and many extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jennifer on Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at the DC Roadhouse, 1316 Vail Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



