LAYBOURNE, JUNE

LAYBOURNE (Shirey), June



June (Shirey) Laybourne, 95, formerly of Donnelsville, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2021. June lived most of her adult life in Donnelsville and Enon. She taught art in the New Carlisle-Bethel School District for over 25 years. June is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Robert Laybourne; sisters Betty Bowen and Mary Shirey. She is survived by her sons Bruce (Stephanie) Laybourne and Richard (Ginger) Laybourne; granddaughters Leah Langdon and Jessie (Shannon) Laybourne-Ross; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Emma, Addilyn and Aiden; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 10-11am with the service to honor June beginning at 11:00am at Arise in Christ Lutheran Church, 116 E. Main St., Donnelsville, OH 45319. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Arise in Christ Lutheran Church or Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1950 Nagel Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45255. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



