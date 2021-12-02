LAWSON, Thomas L.



Age 63 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. He was born on February 1, 1958, in Pineville, KY, the son of the late LD and Pauline (nee Logan) Lawson. Tom worked as a machinist for many years of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of over 24 years, Cindy Lawson; one son Justin; two stepsons Brad and John; four grandchildren Rylie, Jackson, Hayden, and Brooklyn; one brother Frank (Janet) Lawson; one niece Christy (Jamie); and great-nephew Daniel. Visitation was held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Jimmy Chestnut officiating. Burial followed in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at



