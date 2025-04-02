Lawrence, Unita Lanore



Unita Lawrence, 91, of Springfield, OH, passed away on March 28, 2025. The service will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, at New North Street A.M.E., 901 S. Center Street, Springfield, OH. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, which will be at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. www.thechapelofpeace.com



