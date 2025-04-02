Lawrence, Unita

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Lawrence, Unita Lanore

Unita Lawrence, 91, of Springfield, OH, passed away on March 28, 2025. The service will be held on Friday, April 4, 2025, at New North Street A.M.E., 901 S. Center Street, Springfield, OH. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, which will be at noon. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel. www.thechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

