Lawrence, Marvin



Marvin Lawrence aged 80, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025.



He was born December 25, 1944, in Stanford Kentucky and raised in Reading, Ohio.



On November 23, 1963, he married Darlene, the love of his life. They had 59 wonderful years together. They raised their daughters in Fairfield, Ohio while Marvin worked for United Parcel Service.



He enjoyed basketball, softball, and camping trips to Green River with friends and family.



In 1988, after 30 years of service at UPS, he retired with Darlene to Sebring, Florida where they enjoyed hanging out with old and new friends at the Eagles, VFW, and the Bobcat. He loved golf, fishing, riding his Harley and taking cruises to exotic places.



Marvin was proceeded in death by his wife Darlene, parents Grover and Roberta Lawrence, and grandson Nicholas King.



He is lovingly remembered by his daughters Sherry (Fred) Meyer, Lori (Brian) Horn, grandchildren Chelsey (Garrett) Burkhart, Marissa (Dustin) Wombles, Chayton (Ember) Patrick, great grandchildren, Braxton, Presley, Phoenix, and Chesney, sister Edith Murray, brother Bobby (Phyllis) Lawrence, many cousins and special friends.



The family is planning a memorial service at Green River later this year.



