LAWRENCE, Douglas M.



Age 49 of Atlanta, GA, passed away on October 16, 2022. He is survived by his partner Manuel Arredondo Ramirez, parents Michael P. and Sharon M. Lawrence, brother David P. Lawrence, sisters Julie (Steven) Madsen, Kimberly (Joseph) Warner, and nieces and nephews Siena, Natalie, Kailyn, Caleb, and Logan. Doug graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1991. He went on to attend the University of Cincinnati where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He spent most of his career at SE SETCO in Atlanta. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, October 20. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Open Hand, Atlanta, GA.


