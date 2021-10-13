LAWLER, Shirley Ann



A life well lived, Shirley Ann Lawler passed away on October 8th at 87 years old after a brief illness. She was born April 27, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Theodore and Clara Briggs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James B. Lawler and son-in-law, Gary E. Cooley.



Shirley is survived by her three children, Kim Cooley, Jim (Cathy) Lawler, and Mike (Pam) Lawler; six grandchildren,



Jamie (Bill) Broach, Kate Lawler, Sarah Lawler, Sydney (Aaron) Snyder, Joe (Katie) Lawler, and David (Sarah) Lawler; three great-grandchildren, Laine, Evie, and Madie. She is also



survived by numerous family and friends. Shirley, Mom, Grandma Ohio, Grammy was a kind person. She was a good friend to those who knew her, a good wife, a great mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and would do anything for family or friends. She was quiet in her own way, she used to say still waters run deep, didn't understand it when we were younger but came to appreciate it as we got older,



never loud or wanting to be the center of attention but



always there for us in every way, that was mom. Mom was



unselfish and lived her life like that, she was always very even keeled, never too high and never too low, you could always count on a smile from mom. She was kind. Mom never said a bad word about anyone, ever. She never met a child, a baby or a dog she didn't like (especially a baby and a dog). She was kind. A good example of mom's selflessness was when I went away to college she read that a good way to help with homesickness was to mail copies of your child's favorite cartoon from the newspaper. So mom cut out Doonesbury from the paper and mailed me a week or two of them at a time for five years, that was mom. Never appreciated it growing up but mom didn't care to cook and clean up. She really enjoyed



getting a dishwasher in her 70's and used it to its full capacity, pots, pans large bowls all jammed in haphazardly so she didn't have to do it by hand, loved it, we now call that loading dishwasher like this grammy style. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Centerville Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at



Incarnation Catholic Parish. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA or Hospice. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to sign the virtual guest book.

