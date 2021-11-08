LAW, Mary Craft



Mary Craft Law, former Butler County Treasurer and one of our better angels, peacefully slipped into Heaven on Monday morning, November 1, 2021. Mrs. Law was 90. How appropriate that Mary left this Earth on a beautiful, crisp All Saints Day, to once again be reunited with her beloved husband of 70 years, Richard, who passed away just eight months ago. This unassuming woman of exceptional warmth rose from a humble beginning to become one of the most prominent political forces in the history of Butler County. So prominent was Mary Law's political stature in Butler County, that even former House Speaker and dear friend, John Boehner said, he feared not to run against any one, unless it was Mary Law. Mary Craft Law was born in Manchester, Kentucky on June 27, 1931, to Clyde and Pearl (Brown) Craft. Moving to Hamilton in early 1934, she along with her two younger sisters Marti and Shirley grew up in a strict disciplined home, tempered with the most generous and kind mother whom Mary forever adored. With her sisters, Mary learned the value of hard work, at home and in school while retaining an optimistic outlook on how she could put herself and her life in a better position. For Mary the formula was rather simple, honesty, caring for others and devout faith in God. An active member of West Side Baptist Church, Mary's sister Shirley recalls seeing her each night sitting up in bed, reading her Bible. At Hamilton High School, Mary was a diligent, thoughtful student. Active in school and numerous clubs, she was voted by her Class of 1950 as Homecoming Queen. Upon graduation, Mary began her career along with the love of her life Richard Law becoming his bride in November of 1950. Devoted to each other, they remained together until his passing over 70 years later. In her career, Mary Law became the quintessential working mother a full generation before that term would become a fixture across America. Balancing home, husband and two sons, was the hallmark of Mary, she desired to use her talents and exceptional skills in personnel management, finance and organization in her work life, a devoted wife for her husband's budding political career all while raising sons, who will tell you unequivocally, there was never a better mom put on this Earth. Upon graduation from Hamilton High School, Mary was hired by Prudential Insurance in Hamilton to work in their local office. Serving a total of 26 years with Prudential, Mary worked her way up to Office Administrator. Long before her Butler County Treasurer days, Mary Law distinguished herself with Prudential. On both occasions with the birth of her two sons, Mary took a three year leave of absence in order to spend time with her boys, what is remarkable is that after each leave of absence, she returned to Prudential to resume her position as Office Administrator. For the Prudential Insurance Company, this was a first nationwide, for they had never before returned a woman to a position she previously held, following maternity leave. In fact, Mary Law sparked a renewed interest by the insurance giant to rethink how they approached women desiring maternity leave and the flexibility of returning them to the workforce. Just four years shy of a full retirement from Prudential, Mary Law embarked, albeit reluctantly, on yet another career, one engaged in the world of politics to become Butler County's second woman treasurer in county history. In 1980, the local Democratic Party had retained the treasurer's office for a full half century, furthermore that stint had been held by members of a single family. Guided by one of Mary's dearest friends, the brilliant young Rick Segal assisted by her husband, Richard who had been Hamilton's former Vice Mayor, Mary Law led a Butler County GOP resurgence winning 59% of the vote in her first election. The treasurer must wait 10 months after election to assume office so Mary would repeatedly ask the outgoing county treasurer for access to the office in order to better utilize the downtime until she took office. Yet she was routinely denied access, so in true Mary Law fashion she went on a statewide tour, meeting with other county treasurers to better understand the mechanics of the office. In particular, Mary met with the few women county treasurers in Ohio at the time Peggy Peelle from Clinton County and Mary Ellen Withrow from Marion County. Additionally, she met with Buck Rinehart, treasurer of Franklin County who provided Mary with numerous innovations in county tax collections, which she would later initiate in her office. Four years after winning office, Mary Law established a new political record, winning 76.5% of the vote by at 51,659 margin, the highest percentage and largest margin of vote ever won by a contested candidate in Butler County history; she would never again be contested for office. By 1988, she was receiving over 100,000 complimentary votes, a remarkable political statement by a woman who detested the political arena. Mary Law administered her office as she had at Prudential, with integrity, honesty, innovation and precision. She established regional tax collections centers to improve customer service and taxpayer accessibility, she established tax collections at local banks, understanding how collections would increase and banks would see higher customer volumes. With her devoted staff, Mary Law created cross training opportunities allowing for more efficiency and better working options, additionally she established flex time hours for working mothers, allowing them the chance to work early or later in order to meet the demands of their growing families. In Mary Law's office, staff turnover was nearly non-existent; today a generation removed from when she left office, half of the current staff was hired by her. In her career as in her life, Mary C. Law lived by the truth, led by example. She understood the power of God's grace, how it worked through her life and interactions with countless others providing all those who met her a transparency into her deep and abiding faith. By showing others who she was, Mary Law was able to allow God's message to resonate in others. At West Side Baptist Church, Mary taught Sunday school for 19 years, later at First Baptist Church she served as a Deaconess. After serving four distinguished terms, Mary left the world of politics in 2001 and settled in to enjoy retirement with her husband, sons and grandchildren. Traveling to her cherished Myrtle Beach condominium or to the Smokey Mountains with her sisters each fall, Mary kept busy with family, friends and a well-deserved rest. While later years saw a diminished schedule of her activities, the smile in her eyes never ever wavered. The awards, certifications, recognitions, committees, and boards are too numerous to mention and would belie Mary's wishes…she never relished the spotlight, but knew her life had purpose. Those who met her will never forget her. Her family and friends will forever recall the genuine nature of her character, her soft smile, her hearty laugh. Mary's true nature was no more evident than in 1993 when a man from Middletown wrote how she handled his tax payment. Writing a check that was less than the payment required, the man noted that the check was not returned nor was he placed in tax delinquency, rather Mary Law had taken it upon herself to pay the difference out of her own pocket. For her, it was just plain common sense, why waste tax dollars to return the check? Why make a taxpayer feel bad for underpayment? Most of all, Mary Law knew it was the right thing to do. This epitomized Mary Craft Law, selfless not self-serving. Efficient, not wasteful. Humble, never boastful. Mary Law was a woman consumed with goodness in her heart for others, over flowing with common sense and for her family and the county she served unabated devotion. The Golden Rule was the staple in her life, Mary Law truly believed and lived that one treats others is as you wish to be treated. Anyone who met her never felt slighted, but appreciated. Mary Law made us feel better about ourselves and in the end, we are better for having met her. Mom will forever be the gem of our family and a pillar of character that Butler County should never forget. Mary Law leaves behind two sons, Rick (Bev) Law of Hamilton, Ohio and Greg Law of Beavercreek, Ohio. Six grandchildren; Megan (Kris) Williamson of Dillsboro, Indiana, Ryan (Kim) Law of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Madison



(Cameron) Mackintosh of Denver, Colorado, Tyler Law of Austin, Texas, McKinley Law of Columbus, Ohio and Harrison Law of Athens, Ohio. Mary has six great-grandchildren, Jesse, Hollie, Aleysia, Kendra, Kaden and Alex. A dear younger sister, Shirley (Bill) Prather of Evansville, Indiana, Aunt Mary leaves behind a niece, Marta Kay (Steve) Fitzpatrick and nephews Jeff (Jill) Phelps and Sean Adams. Preceding Mary in death were her parents Clyde and Pearl Brown Craft, her husband of 70 years, Richard, a cherished sister, Marti Craft Phelps, two beloved brothers-in-law Doug Adams and Phil Phelps, a niece Lisa Beth Adams and nephew Scott Adams. Funeral services will be Friday, November 12 at 11:00 AM at the Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013 with Pastor Dennis Metzger officiating. Friends may call upon the family from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, November 11 at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park following the service. Friends are encouraged to join the family at Mary's following the Entombment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 North 3rd St., Hamilton, OH 45011 for the Richard C. and Mary C. Law Scholarship Fund. Online condolences are available at



