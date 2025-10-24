Laure Ferra

Ferra (Champenois), Laure Claire Elisabeth



Laure Claire Elisabeth Ferra, age 83 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.



Laure was born June 18, 1942, in the town of Villerupt, France, the daughter of the late Fernand Jean Victor Ghislain Champenois of Aubrives (Ardennes), France and Lucie (nee Colanianni) Champenois of Fretter, Germany. After graduating from school and working at her parents' restaurant, Laure met her husband, an Airman in the United States Air Force, and moved to the U.S. in 1962. She was the foundation and heart of her family, gracefully managing all of the unique challenges that come with military life to include multiple family moves across the country. Laure was a well-known, long-time sales associate with Elder-Beerman, retiring after more than 30 years with the company. She was a fantastic cook, seamstress, and a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who was always ready with a smile and a hug. Laure loved her family above all else and beamed whenever they were with her. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.



Laure is preceded in death by her mother and father; her sister, Michele Trojanowski; her daughter Michele Cross; and her granddaughter Kristen Ling. She is survived by daughter Barbara Ferra (Stephen Ling) of Lebanon, Ohio; son Peter Ferra (Stephanie) of Oakwood, Ohio; son-in-law Lee Cross of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and her eight beloved grandchildren. Arrangements for a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Laure's life will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice in Laure's name. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



