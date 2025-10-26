Laura Hensley

Hensley, Laura



Laura Deaton Hensley, age 81, of Middletown, Ohio went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2025. She was born February 24, 1944 in Big Branch, Kentucky, the daughter of Ed and Hettie (Walker) Deaton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Scott Hensley.



Laura leaves behind a husband of 62 years, Raymond Hensley; son, Stanley Lewis of Middletown; sister, Mary Rose Maggard of Kentucky and Emma Lou Lentz of Franklin; niece, Beth Ann Hollon of Middletown, Makesha DeLong of Wilmington and nephew, Eddie Dean Maggard of Hamilton.



A Funeral Service for Laura will be held at 2pm, Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Roger Green officiating. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com