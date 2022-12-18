LATIMER, LEmma

LATIMER, Emma J.



Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, December 23, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

