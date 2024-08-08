Laspina, Barbara H.



Barbara H. "Barbie Howe" Laspina, 71, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024 at home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Hamilton on August 24, 1952 to parents, Bill and Barbara (Welliver) Howe, both of whom preceded her in death. Barbara was devoted to making a loving home for her daughter, who she loved more than anything in this world, and also had a career as a waitress in the restaurant industry. She enjoyed being outdoors spending time in nature, listening to music and she adored animals. She also enjoyed doing stained glass. She is survived by her daughter, Barby (Franklin Griggs) Bontempo; sisters, Nancy (Ruck) Fruechtenicht & Donna (Jim) Wesselman; good friend, Shannon Crowe; grandchildren, Alexis Griggs & Nathan (Briana) Mulligan; and great grandchildren, Kieren & Riley. Memorial Service will be Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Pastor Danni Glidden officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com