Larry Clark

Clark, Larry Ned



Larry Ned Clark of Enon passed away on November 15, 2025, at the age of 78 after a several year battle against dementia. The son of the late George Clark and Evelyn (Stout) Clark, he was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 21, 1947. He graduated from Fairview High School, class of 1965, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp serving in Vietnam during the TET offensive in1968. He met his wife Mary Kathryn "Kathy" Klaes and they were married on September 5, 1970. A Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. A burial with Military Honors will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. An informal Celebration of Life will be held at Marion's Piazza on Sunday November 23, 2025, from 11AM to 2PM, location 3443 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414. At that time, we will remember Ned, tell stories, and enjoy pizza, one of Ned's favorite foods. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





