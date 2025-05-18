Lark, Felix



Age 84, departed this life on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by services 11 AM Friday, May 23, 2025 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



