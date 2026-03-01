Larimore Dunton

Dunton, Larimore "Larry" Francis



Larimore Francis Dunton "Larry", 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 23rd, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 29th, 1944, in Brownwood, Texas the son of William C. and Iva M. (Underwood) Dunton. He retired from Navistar after 36 dedicated years, where he worked on the assembly line. Larry took great pride in his work and the many friendships he built over the years. Beyond his career, Larry found his greatest joy in time spent with his beloved wife, Carolee, and their family. Together they enjoyed traveling the East Coast, making memories that would be cherished for a lifetime. Whether on the road or gathered at home, Larry treasured every moment shared with those he loved. A talented craftsman, Larry could often be found in his garage, where his woodworking skills brought beauty and function to life. His hands were rarely idle, and his creations will serve as lasting reminders of him. Larry was also a gifted writer. He published a book titled Home and had begun work on his second book, One Shot. He loved reading, writing poetry, and crafting short stories. Above all, Larry lived a good life, and he will be remembered for his quiet strength, creative spirit, and the deep devotion he had for his family and friends. His legacy lives on in the stories he told, the pieces he built, and the many lives he touched. Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolee Dunton; his children: Penny Cooper (Bruce), Kristina Pierce (Jim), Sherry Peters (Rich), Kevin Starr, Todd Starr (Jenny), Todd Hebbeln (Julie), Scott Hebbeln, Randy Hebbeln (Tammy), Bradley Starr; and grandchildren: Kim Starr, Caleb Starr, Sheila Starr, Daryl Starr, Devin Starr, Evie Starr, Aedan Starr, Andrew & JoAnne Starr and Danielle & Casey Castle and 23 great grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by a son, Jerry Starr and his sister, Judy Iba Brown.



Per Larry's request there will be no services. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com