LANUM, Rodney David



Rodney David Lanum of Springfield, Ohio ,passed away August 29, 2022. He was a longtime cancer fighter. He was born the youngest son of Rodney L. Lanum and Phyllis J. Lanum on May 26, 1975. Rodney was a father, son, brother, and a great friend to many. He loved playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family and pets. He is survived by his parents, Rodney L. Lanum (Michelle Reaver) of Springfield and Phyllis (Charles) Gibbons of Lakeview; his siblings, Richard M. Lanum, Miranda (Shawn) Rife, and April L. Lanum (Chris Hammond); his children, Rodney D. Lanum, Jr., Leah J. Lanum (Aaron Tatman), and Austin L. Lanum; several aunts and uncles; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and several aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.









