X

LANUM, Howard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LANUM, Howard Michael "Mike"

58, of Springfield, passed away March 22, 2021. Mike was born August 3, 1962, in Springfield, OH, the son of the late Paul E. and Barbara J. (Allen) Lanum. Some of his hobbies included painting and drawing. Mike was also an avid motorcycle

rider in his younger years. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Kelly Henson. Mike is survived by fiancé, Connie Lookabaugh; children, Jessica Lanum, Justin Lanum, Andaya Lanum, and Paula (Cody) Houseman; stepdaughter, Brandy Crane; sisters, Paula Jessee and Tammy Peck; grandson, Austin Houseman; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the International

Pentecostal Church of Christ, 333 E. National Rd, Springfield, OH. The service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Richard

Blevins officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.