LANSAW (FAULKNER), Jenny



LANSAW, Jenny Faulkner, our beautiful mother went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2024 at the age of 90. Jenny was born on June 11, 1933 to Rev. Steve and Carrie (Barker) Faulkner in Olympia Springs, Kentucky, and resided in the Middletown, Ohio area most of her life. An elegant lady, her home reflected her enjoyment of decorating, as she would visit antique shops when able. She found pleasure in placing many family pictures throughout her lovely home. Jenny retired from Smurfit Diamond as a material handler with many lifelong friends throughout the years. She attended The First Church of God most of her adult life. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jennings Lansaw; infant daughter, Connie; and infant grandson, James A. Drury; brother, James Faulkner; and sisters, Wilma Gadd and Delores Frey. She leaves behind her children, James (Pat) Drury, Carol Cox, and Jerry (Shelley) Drury; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Melissa and Jeremy; great grandchildren, Peyton, James and Autumn; and many extended family and friends. Jenny cherished her family and was very proud of them. We love you with all our hearts Mom, and you will be greatly missed. But it is written: Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, Neither has it entered into the heart of man, The things which God hath prepared for them that love Him. Visitation will be Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Jeremy Drury her grandson, officiating. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street  B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



