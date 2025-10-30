Lanise Weidle

WEIDLE, Lanise Gayle "Lani"



WEIDLE, Lanise Gayle "Lani", age 82, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 26, 2025. Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Weidle. Among survivors are her son, Todd Isom, and daughter, Sarah Blank (Jason). There will be a visitation on Saturday, November 1, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, followed by services at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Dawson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association by visiting https://www.alz.org/ Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



