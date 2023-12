Lange, Timothy C.



Age 72, of Centerville, OH passed away on Monday, December 18, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, December 22, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459, with a visitation to be held prior starting at 10am. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.



