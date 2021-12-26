Lane-Rickert, Claire

Hamburger icon
Age 87 of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. Claire was born in Hamilton, OH, on October 20, 1934, to the late Russell and

Regina (Jung) Salyer. Claire worked in the benefits department at General Motors for many years. She was actively

involved at Sacred Heart of

Jesus Catholic Church as a

Eucharistic minister and in charge of the prayer chain. She also volunteered her time in many other ways, but above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Claire is

survived by her husband, Paul Rickert; her daughters, Monica (Anthony) Evers and Mary Jean (Robert) Hunt; her grandchildren, Anthony (Shannon), Brian (Katie), Aaron (Tori), Nathan (Jaime), Nicki (Alisha), Tera (Andy), and Matt; her great-grandchildren, Braden, Aubrey, Allie, Anna, Ava, Madelyn, Mackenzie, and one on the way, George Edwin; her sister, Rosemary Sackenheim; as well as many other family members and friends. Claire was preceded in death by first husband, George Lane, who passed away in 1995; her siblings, Dolores (Jim) Vogt and Ronald (Angie) Salyer; and her brother-in-law, Neal Sackenheim. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com.

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

