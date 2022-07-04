LANE, Phyllis Marie



Age 85, a lifelong resident of Dayton, born December 29, 1936, passed June 24, 2022. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, and a member of Freedom Hill Bible Baptist Church. She loved to cook and celebrate with family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Lane and Alice (Lowery) Lane; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory 23 nieces and nephews; other family and friends; and her little dog, Lucy. Walk-through visitation 8:30 am - 1 pm Wednesday, July 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 1 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.

