LANE, Gary

Gary Allen Lane, age 80, of Huber Heights, passed away on December 10, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 25, 1940, the son of the late



Samuel and Ione Maiden. He was preceded in death by his parents. Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Joy Lane; his



children, Beth (Gregory) Carter and Daniel Lane; grandchildren, Benjamin (Danielle)



Carter, Jordan Carter, Charles Thomas Lane and Bella Rose Lane; great-grandchildren, Genevieve Marie, Lucas Gregory and Vivian Beth; brother, Paul Maiden; and many other loving family and friends. He was a member of the Deaf Community. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm- 1:00pm, on Monday,



December 21st, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has



required that face masks to be worn in all public places."



