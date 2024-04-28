Landrum, Nyra

Landrum, Nyra Deneen

Nyra Deneen Landrum, age 59, of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, April 19, 2024. Funeral service 10:30 am Friday, May 3, 2024 at Wayman AME Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9:30 am- 10:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

