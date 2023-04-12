LANDIS, CARL LAROY



CARL LAROY LANDIS, age 91, of Winchester, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Landis was born on July 17, 1931, to the late Carl LaVerne Landis and Viola Bower Landis in Dayton, Ohio. Mr. Landis was veteran of the U.S. Army serving his country during the Korean War. Mr. Landis was of the Catholic Faith. He was proud to have been a Fire Fighter for the Dayton Fire Dept. for approximately 23 years and left as a Dayton Fire Lieutenant. He then was employed as a bookkeeper and was a "math whiz", numbers and accounting came easy for him. Numerous candy jars occupy his house and, along with his drink of preference, Coca-Cola, he lived his life sugar-induced. He never knew a stranger. He could and WOULD strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, son, brother and family man.



He is survived by his wife, Julia "Judy" Landis of Winchester, Sons; Carl M. Landis of Sound Beach, NY, Craig M. Landis and wife, Shelly of Pelham Tenn., Teri Landis Grismer and husband, Steve of Dayton, Ohio and David M. Landis of Florida. Grandchildren; Jacob Landis of Pelham, and Kennedy Landis of Cookeville, Tenn. brother, Don Landis of Lebanon, Ohio and sister, Karen Hayes of Cincinnati, Ohio. Many nieces and nephews.



No services are scheduled at this time.



